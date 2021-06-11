FS government appeals for more residents aged over 60 to get vaccinated

Officials said they were gathering speed and still hoped to vaccinate 288,000 over 60s by the end of July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department was concerned about the slow uptake of vaccines among elderly residents in the province.

The province’s vaccination drive got off to a stuttering start, with service delivery protests delaying it.

“We are appealing to the public; please help the elderly to reach the vaccination sites in the regions every week, we need more numbers,” said spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

To date, the Free State has vaccinated over 74,000 people and officials were confident that they would reach their target by the end of next month.

Since Monday, the Health Department has reported more than 4,000 vaccinations a day and they've increased those registered on the electronic vaccine database to more than 100,000.

Mvambi said that they were still driving for the goal of 1.1 million people vaccinated in the province in order to achieve herd immunity.

