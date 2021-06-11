Family seeks answers after missing, pregnant nurse Martha Mhlari is found dead

Martha Mhlari, who was already a mother to two other children, did not report for work at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital last week Tuesday. Her body was discovered in the home she shared with her husband in Phumlamqashi, three days later.

JOHANNESBURG – A 36-year-old, seven-month pregnant nurse has been found dead in her home in the south of Johannesburg and police are still trying to figure out what happened to her.

Martha Mhlari, who was already a mother to two other children, did not report for work at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital last week Tuesday, prompting her worried family to report her missing.

Alerts circulated on social media platforms appealing for help, but their fears were realised when Mhlari's body was discovered in the home she shared with her husband in Phumlamqashi, three days later.

Friday marks exactly a week since Mhlari’s body was discovered by police.

Three days before that, she had left for work in the morning but did not make it – and no one heard from her or saw her again.

Her family raised the alarm and reported her missing at the nearest police station on Wednesday.

Mhlari was carrying her third child, a girl, who was just two months away from being born.

The 36-year-old worked at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital but was recently transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath after the fire at her original place of work.

Police have told Eyewitness News that they have now opened an inquest docket into Mhlari's death while they wait for a post-mortem report.

She was a member of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), and the acting provincial secretary Bongani Mazibuko has said those who knew and worked with her were shocked by her sudden death.

“It’s always sad to lose one of us as nurses and it makes it even more sad if someone is seven months pregnant and has so much to contribute to the nursing profession.”

Mhlari will be laid to rest in Venda in Limpopo on Saturday.

