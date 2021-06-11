'Everything being done' to find solutions to ANC salaries crisis - Mabe

Several Luthuli House staffers have told Eyewitness News deciding to protest – knowing it might not change a thing - was not an easy decision, but they needed to find a way to capture the attention of their leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated and desperate African National Congress (ANC) employees have on Friday accused the party’s leadership of being cold and uncaring as many of them drown in debt because of late salary payments.

The staffers are planning to protest next week, while others are already on a go-slow as they are yet to receive their May salaries.

The ANC has been struggling to pay salaries since 2019, with treasurer general Paul Mashatile now proposing that it considers laying off 50% of its staff component.

Demonstrations are also expected to take place at provincial and regional offices across the country.

Similar stories from different voices – all struggling with bank repayments, rent and school fees.

They are worried about their provident fund, medical aid and the added stress of financial uncertainty on their relationships.

They claimed Mashatile had not yet addressed them about the matter and while some had been told marching on the ANC – much like taking it to court, was not welcomed – they argued that their political leaders didn’t live month-to-month or rely on the party’s salaries for survival.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, who has also been affected, said the organisation understood the frustrations.

“We understand their plight… they must know that everything in our power is being done to find a solution.”

He said the general manager had been placed to engage with staffers on behalf of the leaders who would soon give a way forward once solutions had been found.

