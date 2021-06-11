Energy announcement takes SA ‘into new era of green economy’ – Valli Moosa

The Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission's Valli Moosa said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday was only the start of changing the electricity crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission said that South Africa was entering a new area on the electricity front where the country would soon have a multitude of suppliers of power.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made this game-changing announcement on Thursday, by giving independent power producers (IPPs) the go-ahead to generate more of their own electricity without the licensing red tape.

Ramaphosa amended Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to increase the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa)'s licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

The commission's Valli Moosa said that this was only the start of changing the electricity crisis.

“Not only does it decentralise the generation of electricity, but it also takes us into a new era of a green economy. Almost all of the new generation plants will be renewable energy plants. Most of them will be solar, and it takes us away from the era of fossil fuels.”

