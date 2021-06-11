Cops in Nathaniel Julies murder case back in court for pre-trial proceedings

The 16-year-old boy who had Down Syndrome was shot dead just three metres away from his home last year. The trio of officers face charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG – The three police officers linked to the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies are expected back in the High Court in Johannesburg for pre-trial proceedings on Friday.

The 16-year-old boy, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead just three metres away from his home last year.

The trio face charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

Their trial has been set down for 4 weeks in October.

One of the officers, Vorster Netshiongolo, is out on bail while his co-accused – Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy – remained in custody.

Last month, their lawyer tried to bring a new bail application for Ndyalvane and Whiteboy but was told to approach the High Court instead.

