Bright Friday night ahead as Eskom suspends power cuts

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will suspend power cuts at from 8 pm on Friday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.

“This is due to four generation units that have returned to service as well as the improve weather conditions contributing to lower demand.”

However, the weekend won't be totally free of rolling blackouts.

“In order to continue to replenish the emergency reserves, it is still necessary to implement stage one load shedding between 5 and 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.”

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be suspended at 20:00 tonight, but Stage 1 will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday nights for a limited period pic.twitter.com/CGm5bsxOkc Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 11, 2021

