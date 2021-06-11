Go

Bright Friday night ahead as Eskom suspends power cuts

However, the weekend won't be totally free of rolling blackouts.

Picture: freeimages.com
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will suspend power cuts at from 8 pm on Friday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.

“This is due to four generation units that have returned to service as well as the improve weather conditions contributing to lower demand.”

“In order to continue to replenish the emergency reserves, it is still necessary to implement stage one load shedding between 5 and 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.”

