Aubrey Manaka handed two life sentences for Precious Ramabulana's rape & murder

The Capricorn TVET College student was found dead inside her off-campus room with multiple stab wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo High Court has sentenced Aubrey Manaka to two life terms in prison for the rape and murder of Precious Ramabulana.

The court heard this week that Manaka intentionally killed Ramabulana in 2019 when he barged into her room with the intention to rape her.

READ: Man accused of killing Precious Ramabulana pleads guilty to her 2019 murder

The Capricorn TVET College student was found dead inside her off-campus room with multiple stab wounds.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashadu Malabi Dzangi: "The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes that it will serve as a deterrent to other rapists and murders who intend violating the law."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.