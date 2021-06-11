Almost 2,000 pupils tested positive for COVID in Gauteng schools

The province's weekly coronavirus update reported that 1,977 pupils in the province have contracted the virus across more than 2,000 schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Friday said nearly 2,000 pupils in the province's public schools had tested positive for COVID-19.

As South Africa is officially in the third wave, concerns are being raised about the danger of schools staying open.

The province's weekly coronavirus update reported that 1,977 pupils in the province have contracted the virus across more than 2,000 schools.

The increase of cases in schools coincides with a growing rise in infections in the province.

On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema demanded that schools be closed within the next seven days or else the party will take matters into their own hands.

The Basic Education Department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said while there were no plans to shut down schools just yet, the department was monitoring the situation.

“We can confirm that a growing number of children are testing positive in our schools and where it is recommended by the Department of Health for us to close schools, we will do so.”