A 'unique' operating model: 51% of SAA to be to sold to Takatso Consortium

Fifty-one percent of SAA will be sold to a consortium, while the Department of Public Enterprises will own the other 49%.

JOHANNESBURG - The majority of South African Airways (SAA) could be sold to a consortium.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Takatso Consortium said it was chosen to partner with the Department of Public Enterprises to keep the ailing airline in the air.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also addressed the media on Friday morning, explaining the deal.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges. Government has been under increasing pressure after bail outs totalling billions of rands.

The consortium, made up of Harith General Partners (which owns Lanseria Airport) and Global Aviation, will own 51% of the national carrier.

Harith co-founder and consortium chair Tshepo Mahloele said the consortium had the experience, expertise, and capital to transform SAA into a substantial business.

"We have deployed more than a billion dollars into a portfolio of critical infrastructure assets across the African continent that support regional economies," Mahloele said through the statement.

"Global’s [Aviation] operating model is unique, highly efficient and fit for purpose for a newly launched airline," the statement said.

Takatso CEO, former Comair Co-CEO and recently co-founder of Global’s airline LIFT, Gidon Novick, said efficient, customer service and innovation was central to the business plan to assist with the economy's growth through tourism.

Novick added South Africa had "an abundance of low-priced aircraft available globally, and that transformation - both critical ingredients for a successful airline, and that transformation would be a core pillar, "including accelerated training and promotion of qualified black pilots and a broad-based employee incentive scheme".

"A due diligence exercise will now get under way. Once completed, further details will be outlined on key issues such as the route network rollout, fleet selection, leadership team, transformation, brand relaunch, technology, SAA’s subsidiaries, global partnerships and Voyager," the statement ended.