Western Cape now officially in third wave of COVID-19 - Winde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that there'd been a more than 34% increase in COVID-19 cases week on week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has officially entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Premier Alan Winde said that there'd been a more than 34% increase in COVID-19 cases week on week.

The province has been in a resurgence and indicators are now pointing to a third wave.

"All the indicators that we have, be that the R-rate - the reproduction rate - that the increase in the number of cases in our province is more than 5,800 active cases, the Western Cape is now entering the third wave," Winde said.

The Western Cape joins four other provinces gripped by a third wave.

Infections nationally have shot up, with over 8,000 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

