Weather Watch: Parts of SA set for a cloudy Friday

Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – It seems winter is really here as the South African Weather Services predicts mostly cloudy and cold conditions for many parts of the country on Friday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg will see a low of 3°C while Vereeniging will have an even colder low of 1°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

The Mother City will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 14°C. George will also be partly cloudy with a high of 12°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban and Ulundi are set to be cloudy. Durban will see a high of 24°C and for those in Richard's Bay get those umbrellas out because hotter, with a high of 26°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service websit e.

