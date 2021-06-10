Weather Watch: Parts of SA set for a cloudy Friday

Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – It seems winter is really here as the South African Weather Services predicts mostly cloudy and cold conditions for many parts of the country on Friday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg will see a low of 3°C while Vereeniging will have an even colder low of 1°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/Euwd1D0BHO SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

The Mother City will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 14°C. George will also be partly cloudy with a high of 12°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/ZOvZXGHSn7 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban and Ulundi are set to be cloudy. Durban will see a high of 24°C and for those in Richard's Bay get those umbrellas out because hotter, with a high of 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/Ym6dFKEwos SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2021

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service websit e.

