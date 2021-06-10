Weather Watch: Parts of SA set for a cloudy Friday
JOHANNESBURG – It seems winter is really here as the South African Weather Services predicts mostly cloudy and cold conditions for many parts of the country on Friday.
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg will see a low of 3°C while Vereeniging will have an even colder low of 1°C.
WESTERN CAPE:
The Mother City will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 14°C. George will also be partly cloudy with a high of 12°C.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban and Ulundi are set to be cloudy. Durban will see a high of 24°C and for those in Richard's Bay get those umbrellas out because hotter, with a high of 26°C.
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service websit e.
