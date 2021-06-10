WC Safety MEC Fritz visits family of slain Khayelitsha teen

Sinovuyo Magatya's body was found last week in an abandoned shack owned by a man who was known to her family.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has on Thursday visited the family of a murdered teenager from Khayelitsha.

He's since been arrested in connection with the 18-year-old's murder.

The community safety department said the 30-year-old man initially denied any knowledge of the 18-year-old's disappearance.

He also accompanied the family to people he claimed he had seen her leave a shebeen with in Makhaza.

It's understood her cellphone was found at the man's home and police also discovered a bloody towel.

The teenager's body was found hours later.

At the same time, Khayelitsha residents have had to deal with the murder of a 78-year-old woman.

Nontsikelelo Ndlebe's naked burnt body was discovered at her house over the weekend.

"We will continue to work with all stakeholders including the South African Police Service and community structures to ensure that these senseless killings come to an end," said the community safety department's Wade Seale.

