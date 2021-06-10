Ramaphosa eases red tape for independent power providers to generate power

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would amend schedule two of the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power and even sell it back into the grid.

Speaking during a live-streamed briefing a little earlier, Ramaphosa announced that government will amend schedule two of the act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

That means power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator.

"Generators will also be allowed to wheel electricity through the grid subject to wheeling charges and connection agreements with Eskom mand relevant municipalities," Ramaphosa said.

Under the new amendment, power producers will still have to go through an official process though.

"Generation projects will still need to obtain permits, a grid connection permit, to ensure that they meet all the requirements for grid compliance. This will ensure that we are able to bring online as much new capacity as possible without compromising the integrity and stability of our energy system," the president said.

