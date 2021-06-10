WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Kgothatso Mdunana

The memorial service of 24-year-old South African student Kgothatso Mdunana is under way. Mdunana fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China, in April, but her family was only able to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

The memorial service of 24-year-old South African student Kgothatso Mdunana is under way.

Mdunana fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China, in April, but her family was only able to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.