WATCH LIVE: Economic Freedom Fighters brief the media

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are hosting a briefing on Thursday on a range of topics.

During the briefing, EFF President Julius Malema spoke on the Digital Vibes saga and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leave following the revelation of the R150 million contract to the company by the Ministry of Health.

He also spoke about unemployment, local government elections coming this October, the party's gender-based violence desk, as well as celebrations for Pride Month this month.