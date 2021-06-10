Go

WATCH LIVE: Economic Freedom Fighters brief the media

The Economic Freedom Fighters are hosting a briefing on Thursday on a range of topics.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema delivered the keynote address at the party’s Freedom Day rally in Atteridgeville, in Tshwane, on 27 April 2021. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema delivered the keynote address at the party’s Freedom Day rally in Atteridgeville, in Tshwane, on 27 April 2021. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
53 minutes ago

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are hosting a briefing on Thursday on a range of topics.

During the briefing, EFF President Julius Malema spoke on the Digital Vibes saga and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leave following the revelation of the R150 million contract to the company by the Ministry of Health.

He also spoke about unemployment, local government elections coming this October, the party's gender-based violence desk, as well as celebrations for Pride Month this month.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA