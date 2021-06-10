Walk-ins at vaccine sites allowed depending on jab availability - Gauteng Health

The Gauteng Health Department launched 25 additional vaccination venues on Wednesday to ramp up its inoculation drive in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that walk-ins at vaccination sites would be permitted provided that there were vaccines available.

The department launched 25 additional vaccination venues on Wednesday to ramp up its inoculation drive in the province.

This brings to 129 the number of sites set up for the drive across the province. According to the department, over 246,0000 people have been inoculated in Gauteng so far, including those 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

“Since the start of the vaccination programme we've seen a steady increase in uptake of the vaccine. More and more vaccination sites are now live, meaning that more people can get vaccinated closer to where they stay, or where they work. The Gauteng government has taken steps to ensure that all vaccination sites make adequate plans for walk-ins, no person will be turned away from any vaccination site,” said the department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.