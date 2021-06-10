Transnet appoints Coega Development Corp to move 2 major port terminals

The Coega Development Corporation will oversee and implement the migration of the manganese terminal and the liquid bulk terminal from Gqebreha to Ngqura. It's hoped the move will help boost the economy of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

DURBAN - Transnet's National Ports Authority has appointed a partner to implement the move of two major port terminals.

The Coega Development Corporation will oversee and implement the migration of the manganese terminal and the liquid bulk terminal from Gqebreha to Ngqura.

It's hoped the move will help boost the economy of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“Key to this is also the project that we are currently busy with in the Tshwane automotive special economy zone, where Ford is looking to transport some of the vehicles manufactured in their plant, using the railway line all the way from Gauteng, right down to the Eastern Cape,” said spokesperson for the Coega Development Corporation Simlindele Manqina.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.