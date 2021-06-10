Suspect arrested following hostage situation in Durban CBD

The suspect is believed to be a former member of the South African National Defence Force.

DURBAN - Police have arrested a male suspect in Durban following a hostage situation at a building on Anton Lembede Street.

The suspect is believed to be a former member of the South African National Defence Force.

He was allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device.

#Durbanhostage

Durban Anton Lembede Street there is a hostage situation. pic.twitter.com/zoP9XHAdHu NOBUHLE NDLOVU (@NOBUHLE10840319) June 10, 2021

#DurbanHostage Special Task Force has arrived on the scene pic.twitter.com/WdsxHt32wt mahlobo (@mah1obo_n) June 10, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.