Suspect arrested following hostage situation in Durban CBD
The suspect is believed to be a former member of the South African National Defence Force.
DURBAN - Police have arrested a male suspect in Durban following a hostage situation at a building on Anton Lembede Street.
The suspect is believed to be a former member of the South African National Defence Force.
He was allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device.
