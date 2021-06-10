Go

Suspect arrested following hostage situation in Durban CBD

The suspect is believed to be a former member of the South African National Defence Force.

A hostage situation was reported at a building on Anton Lembede Street in the Durban CBD on 10 May 2021. Picture: Supplied.
DURBAN - Police have arrested a male suspect in Durban following a hostage situation at a building on Anton Lembede Street.

The suspect is believed to be a former member of the South African National Defence Force.

He was allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device.

