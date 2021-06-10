Go

Styria and Austrian MotoGPs to host capacity crowds: organisers

In a statement, MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports said the two races "will welcome fans back to the grandstands" as long as they are "either vaccinated, tested or recovered from COVID-19".

Suzuki's Joan Mir (front) will begin the defence of his 2020 MotoGP title at the Losail circuit in Doha when the 2021 season kicks off on 28 March 2021. Picture: @MotoGP/Twitter
PARIS - Capacity crowds will be allowed at the Styria and Austrian MotoGPs, which will both be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, organisers said on Friday.

The news comes as Austria prepares to lift coronavirus restrictions for sporting events this summer, allowing "full capacity" at the Red Bull Ring.

Dorna added that the paddock "will continue to operate as a separate Covid-19 safe bubble at both events".

