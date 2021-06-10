Singer Zahara charged with contempt of court in tax payment case

The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court has found her guilty of being a no-show in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April.

JOHANNESBURG - South African singer Zahara has been charged with contempt of court after she failed to appear for failing to file her taxes.

The South African Revenue Service took legal steps against the Loliwe hitmaker, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana.

“The court proceeded with the case where she, together with her company, Zahara Trading Pty Limited, is charged with non-submission of personal and company income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service. She will be back in court on June 25 for disclosure of the contents of the docket to her lawyer,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane.

