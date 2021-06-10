Ramaphosa going easy on Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema - during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon - said the EFF took exception to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize being placed on special leave following the Digital Vibes tender saga.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had been treated with kid gloves by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema - during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon - said the EFF took exception to Mkhize being placed on special leave following the Digital Vibes tender saga.

His family is said to have benefitted from the irregular multi-million contract awarded to his close associates.

Ramaphosa placed the minister on special leave on Tuesday but before then, Mkhize said his family agreed that it should pay back money obtained from the Digital Vibes tender.

Malema said Mkhize - like several other leaders linked to Ramaphosa who had been found wanting in personal protection equipment corruption claims in Gauteng - was also still on the job.

“All of this proves that the Ramaphosa administration is tolerant to corruption and selective in dealing with the corrupt, it also tolerates incompetency, particularly from members of its cabal.”

