'Oh no,' Lindiwe Zulu left in the dark after power cut hits live TV interview

Reactions on Twitter ranged from people being amused at the situation and seeing a good opportunity to ask the minister how she felt about it.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu had her power cut on Wednesday during a live interview. Picture: Twitter.
Veronica Mokhoali one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Power cuts are no respecter of positions.

This was evident during a live interview of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu with SABC show host Vuyo Mvoko on Wednesday when her power cut and she exclaimed "oh no!".

South Africa is currently experiencing stage three rolling power cuts as Eskom battles a number of infrastructure issues.

South Africans have also vented to Eyewitness News about their frustrations, amid the prospect of colder dark nights to come.

"I'm at a shopping centre to buy a heater because I'm freezing cold, but tonight my electricity is going to go off again. I'm just tired," one Gauteng resident said.

"We can't cook or the geyser is off which means you can't bath," one man said.

"I don't get to organise and plan my day well. It's really sad," a woman said.

"I don't bath in the morning before going to work. It's a nightmare," another woman said.

