'Oh no,' Lindiwe Zulu left in the dark after power cut hits live TV interview

Reactions on Twitter ranged from people being amused at the situation and seeing a good opportunity to ask the minister how she felt about it.

JOHANNESBURG - Power cuts are no respecter of positions.

This was evident during a live interview of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu with SABC show host Vuyo Mvoko on Wednesday when her power cut and she exclaimed "oh no!".

South Africa is currently experiencing stage three rolling power cuts as Eskom battles a number of infrastructure issues.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from people being amused at the situation and seeing a good opportunity to ask the minister how she felt about it.

The good thing about loadshading is that it affects everyone. Thabo Van Der Nkosi (@ThaboYou) June 10, 2021

There is no VIP section in loadshedding julu (@juniorlekena) June 10, 2021

I only saw it this morning after a very long loadshedding and i just smile and We must thank ANC voters. Ma-Africa wa Vhadau (@NtshengedzeniMu) June 10, 2021

The news anchor is professional shame I was gonna laugh yoh MaLanga (@ZandiileL) June 9, 2021

I dont trust these people, this mightve been planned to entrench the idea that loadsheding affects everyone Mopheme (@M_RSE) June 10, 2021

#Loadshedding is showing us . It sounded like she was at the climax of her speech and #Eskom be like not today sweets, not today ruth mufalali (@RuthMufalali) June 10, 2021

So an entire minister whos working closely with the masters of loadshedding didnt have loadshedding schedule around her area vele. Kholo (@HLABARINTO) June 10, 2021

why the bloody hell did they stop the interview this was an opportunity for this journalist NtladiMaepa (@maepa_ntladi) June 10, 2021

South Africans have also vented to Eyewitness News about their frustrations, amid the prospect of colder dark nights to come.

"I'm at a shopping centre to buy a heater because I'm freezing cold, but tonight my electricity is going to go off again. I'm just tired," one Gauteng resident said.

"We can't cook or the geyser is off which means you can't bath," one man said.

"I don't get to organise and plan my day well. It's really sad," a woman said.

"I don't bath in the morning before going to work. It's a nightmare," another woman said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.