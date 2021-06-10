Officials worried about rising COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

Gauteng province also reported a rapid increase of positive cases in the Johannesburg inner city region, Randburg, Bedfordview, Roodepoort, and Mfuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Thursday said it was concerned by the alarming increase in COVID-19 infections across the province.

COVID-19 cases in South Africa ballooned by 8,881 in the last 24-hour reporting cycle; the country's most populous province recorded the bulk of infections at 5,111.

The province also reported a rapid increase of positive cases in the Johannesburg inner city region, Randburg, Bedfordview, Roodepoort, and Mfuleni.

While at least 3,476 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised in both public and private facilities.

This comes as Gauteng public facilities are feeling the burden of the COVID-19 third wave.

Nurses and doctors are warning that some hospitals have reached capacity, clinics are overburdened and that there is a glaring lack of political intervention in the middle of the crisis.

"New cases continue to increase across the province. The department urges all people in the province to do their part to protect themselves and help contain the transmission of the virus. The province continues to monitor adherence to COVID-19 measures in communities, schools and other public spaces. The province is also intensifying its contact tracing efforts, especially the hot spot areas" said department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.