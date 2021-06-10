NW man handed an 8-year sentence for possession of elephant ivory

He has been sentenced for violating the Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, however, 5 years has been suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - A man in the North West has on Thursday been sentenced to eight years for keeping elephant ivory worth over R1 million in his house.

Moabi Moribe has been on the run since 2018.

It's understood he escaped from his house during a search by police.

He has been sentenced for violating the Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, however, 5 years has been suspended.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The acting commissioner of North West Major General Dintletse Molefe has welcomed the sentencing of the accused. This should serve as a lesson that the long arm of the law will always catch up with those who think they can commit crime and get away with it.”