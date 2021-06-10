More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill

On Thursday, AfriForum held a conference on the matter, with 21 other organisations including three political parties.

CAPE TOWN - Various organisations have come together to rally against the controversial Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

More than two weeks ago, the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service called for public comment on the bill that seeks to remove self-defence as a reason to own a firearm.

AfriForum's Marnus Kamfer said there would be dire consequences if the Firearms Control Amendment Bill went ahead.

He said not only would it impede on citizens' ability to defend themselves and their families but it would also affect the security industry and collectors.

"AfriForum is in this fight 100%; we support the needs of communities and families to feel safe, we support farmers arming themselves against the pandemic of farm attacks that plague our country"

A woman's organisation, Girls on Fire, said the bill posed a problem in terms of gender-based violence.

The organisation's Tshepi Mmekwa said women were meant to take back ownership of their own safety instead of relying on the police who were inconsistent and incapable of protecting women on a day-to-day basis.

"They increase their own protection and decrease protection for us, what does that mean? That tells me there is something sinister and we cannot let that happen."

There are currently several petitions and public processes running on various platforms - and the public has until 4 July to comment on the bill.

