Man with firearm, explosives holding hostages in Durban CBD building

The suspect is allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device.

DURBAN - A hostage situation is currently under way at a building on Anton Lembede Street in the Durban CBD on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device.

Police and paramedics are currently on scene monitoring the situation.

Emer-G-Med paramedic’s Kyle van Reenen said: “At this stage, reports from the scene indicate that a man in his 30s is on the 13th floor of this building

The police’s special task force and the explosives unit are also attending to the scene. It’s alleged he could be a former member of the South African Defence Force, however, that’s still to be confirmed.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.