Luthuli House staffer faces disciplinary hearing over membership scan system

The scanners are being used to register new members and delegates at party meetings. Some said ANC members in Mpumalanga complaining about the scanning system, have done so purely from a purely factional lens.

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) Luthuli House staffer has been hauled before a disciplinary hearing for allegedly manipulating the party's new scan-based membership system during a branch general meeting in Mpumalanga.

Eyewitness News understands that a team had been sent from the party's headquarters to the province on the back of a complaint that the new scanning system aimed at reducing fraud was vulnerable to just that.

The scanners were being used to register new members and delegates at party meetings.

Some said that ANC members in Mpumalanga complaining about the scanning system had done so purely from a factional lens.

This as the province readied itself for a much-anticipated long overdue and hotly contested elective conference. But the party's deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said that like any other new system, there had been glitches.

“What we do every day is to sort them out as they come, and the glitches are not of such a nature that they are disadvantaging the membership of the ANC," she said.

Duarte said that some members simply did not register on time for the new system.

In other instances, there had been confusion about who should do the scanning, and that the scans had been moved, which prevented them from working.

She also admitted that an ANC staff member at the national office had been hauled before a disciplinary committee over the matter.

“Is there somebody at Luthuli House who was giving people other than the people identified? There was a person who has been accused. There is a disciplinary process in motion at the moment,” Duarte said.

The ANC’s national working committee announced that its branches had held over 3000 biennial branch general meetings and had started processes towards selecting candidates ahead of the local government polls.

