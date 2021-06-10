KZN Health MEC orders probe into patient's alleged assault at Umlazi hospital

In a video that's widely circulating online, a woman can be heard explaining how her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi while she was admitted at the facility.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has ordered an investigation into the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi after a patient was allegedly discharged with open wounds.

In a video that's widely circulating online, a woman can be heard explaining how her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers while she was admitted at the facility.

Simelane-Zulu said that she became aware of the incident on Wednesday night and instructed officials to probe the matter.

"My mother was admitted at Prince Mshiyeni because she required an operation on two tumors around her stomach. Instead of performing surgical work on the tumors, workers at the hospital cut her stomach open and left it like that," the patient's daughter said.

In the video that’s since gone viral, she described how her mother was treated.

"These are the bruises from the physical assaults she was subjected to at the hospital. She says nurses kept on hitting and referring to her as a foolish woman."

MEC Simelane-Zulu said that her priority was to ensure that the patient received the treatment that she deserved.

She said that the next step was to ensure that all those involved in the patient's alleged mistreatment were held accountable.

