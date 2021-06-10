Jeremey Vearey supporters demand Parly probes his axing from SAPS

Vearey was the head of detective services. His supporters marched to Parliament on Wednesday to voice their dissatisfaction with his dismissal from the South African Police Service (SAPS) after he was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

They marched to Parliament on Wednesday to voice their dissatisfaction with his dismissal from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Vearey was the head of detective services. He was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SAPS into disrepute after a series of Facebook posts.

Civil organisations and residents from various communities marched through the CBD to Parliament on Wednesday.

#JusticeForVearey Community organisations, crime experts and the religious fraternity marching to parliament. Theyre calling on government to transform SAPS and to put an end to corruption.KP pic.twitter.com/mY3dKRkJu0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2021

They wanted Vearey reinstated and what they called his "malicious" prosecution overturned.

Many at the march believed that actions such as this against reputable police members had direct implications for the safety of people in communities where crime was high.

Caroline Peters from the Cape Flats Women’s Movement said that people young and old were dying on the Cape Flats because of a broken SAPS.

"Gender-based violence is a problem because of sloppy police services and we say hands off our generals because it starts there. Mr President, the SAPS leadership, we want to say to you, we need action."

Mitchells Plain resident Michael Jacobs said that he supported the reinstatement of Vearey as he was an honest and hardworking leader who knew the job and did it well.

"They want to get rid of coloured generals within the South African Police Service and they are some of the most competent of police officers and some of the best managers who can make a difference."

An open letter was handed over to an official in the Presidency’s office.

