Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy

In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impartiality and independence prescribed by the country’s Constitution.

Former President Jacob Zuma claims that the State has lost the "constitutional legitimacy" to present evidence against him.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales face a string of corruption charges linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal of the 1990s.

The former statesman has filed his response to arguments by lead State prosecutor Billy Downer who has previously referred to Zuma’s special plea application in the matter as legally flawed.

In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma insisted Downer lacked impartiality and independence prescribed by the country’s Constitution.

Zuma called on the court to acquit on the matter.

