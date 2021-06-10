'It's a nightmare': South Africans vent frustrations over Eskom power cuts

Residents in Gauteng vented their frustrations over the blackouts, with many saying the conditions had become unbearable.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have vented their spleen about ongoing rolling power cuts, as Eskom warned that there was more to come throughout the winter.

The utility has been implementing stage 2 power cuts but on Wednesday scaled that up to stage four.

It was all thanks to increased winter demand and delays in getting faulty generating units back online.

The cold weather has both helped cause the blackouts and exacerbated its effects.

Colder weather means more heaters on and more power demanded from the grid.

And when the power cuts hit it also means more cold and miserable people.

Residents vented their frustrations over the blackouts, with many saying the conditions had become unbearable.

"I'm at a shopping centre to buy a heater because I'm freezing cold but tonight my electricity is going to go off again. I'm just tired," one Gauteng resident said.

"We can't cook or the geyser if off which means you can't bath," one man said.

"I don't get to organise and plan my day well. It's really sad," a woman said.

"I don't bath in the morning before going to work. It's a nightmare," another woman said.

While Eskom said on Wednesday that stage four was a temporary necessity, they also warned that the system remained constrained so we were likely to be in for a great many more dark, cold winter nights.

