IEC making strides in updating voters' roll

JOHANNESBURG - As the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) gears up for its most complex election yet, officials report that they’re making progress updating the voters' roll.

To date, staff have confirmed the address details of more than 24 million South Africans who are eligible to vote.

On Wednesday, the IEC hosted an event marking the official launch of the local government election mobilisation campaign.

The voters' roll is a key component in credible elections and at the last local elections in 2016, the IEC had completed addresses for just over 8.5 million people.

Five years on, that number stands at 24 million, equivalent to 92% of registered voters.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabalo is hoping to build on this as they begin their mobilisation campaign.

"We do want to improve that 92% but it is also impractical in a country with a human settlement pattern character of South Africa that 100% will be possible."

Voting stations will open on the weekend of 17 and 18 July to allow voters to update their details and for eligible voters to register.

The commission is, meanwhile, appealing to members of the public to participate in electoral processes.

