Health experts urge govt to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations as infections soar

There’s been a surge in COVID -19 cases in South Africa, with over 8,000 infections recorded over the last 24-hour cycle, while 127 people have succumbed to the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Health experts are calling on government to ramp up its vaccination programme, especially for those who are at high risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

There’s been a surge in COVID -19 cases in South Africa, with over 8,000 infections recorded over the last 24-hour cycle, while 127 people have succumbed to the virus.

Teachers are still waiting on clarity on whether they will be vaccinated this month as primary school pupils prepare to go back to full time attendance at the end of next month.

While government has kicked off the second phase of the national vaccination programme, which focuses on those over the age of 60, it has been criticised for being too slow.

Vaccinologist at Wits University, Professor Shabir Madhi, said that the national programme must be accelerated.

"Firstly, when it comes to the number of vaccines that have been procured, the big issue is the timelines of the delivery of the vaccines. Those are going to be of little use after we’ve gone through a third and fourth wave, because a substantial percentage of the population would have in fact developed protection against severe disease, so the timeline is critical,” Madhi said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.