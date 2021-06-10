GDE seeking legal advice on reinstatement of Parktown Boys High School principal

The Education Labour Relations Council took a decision to reinstate the Parktown Boys High School principal, Malcolm Williams, after he was was dismissed last year following the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi who drowned in the Crocodile River during a school orientation trip.

Malcolm Williams was dismissed last year following the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi who drowned in the Crocodile River during a school orientation trip.

An independent investigation instituted by the department found Williams guilty of three counts of misconduct, two of which were upheld following disciplinary proceedings.

However, the council has ordered the department to reinstate Williams to his post and that he be remunerated for the six months that he had not been working.

“This matter has been dragging for quite some time, affecting daily all those that are affected by the incident which occurred in one of our schools. We will be seeking guidance from experts who will then be guiding us on the way forward so that we close this matter," said the department's Steve Mabona.

