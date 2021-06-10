Gauteng Soc Dev Dept to visit woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies

Gauteng's Department of Social Development confirmed that they had tracked down the woman quoted in the story but they couldn't confirm how many babies she had.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department is planning to visit the woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies.

The Pretoria News broke the story on Tuesday that Gosiame Tamara Sithole had given birth to seven boys and three girls - breaking the world record.

It seems that officials are no closer to confirming some of the basic facts surrounding the story of the record-breaking birth two days after it was published by the newspaper.

Several government departments have been trying and on Wednesday, Gauteng's Department of Social Development confirmed that they had tracked down the woman quoted in the story.

All they were able to confirm was that she existed and was in hospital on bed rest after giving birth. But they couldn't confirm how many babies she had, saying that they intended to visit her on Thursday.

The Gauteng government on Wednesday night issued an official statement saying that they could confirm that no hospital, public or private in that province had delivered ten babies.

At the same time, IOL, which owned the Pretoria News, posted a video clip of the father quoted in the story, Teboho Tsotetsi, describing his joy at hearing news of the birth.

On Wednesday night, a statement was issued by the Tsotsetsi family thanking South Africans for their interest and good wishes saying that Gosiame Sithole was doing well and referring to the 10 bundles of joy.

LISTEN: What we know about SA's Tembisa decuplets

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.