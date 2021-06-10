Friends and family share fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at memorial service

The 24-year-old South African student was weeks away from graduating in China when she fell out of a window from the 13th floor of a friend’s flat.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends have paid tribute and shared fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at her memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Through crowd funding, the family managed to raise enough money to repatriate her body, which arrived in South Africa on Monday.

It’s been a long and painful journey for Mdunana's family - who listened to the fond memories those who loved her will treasure.

Her mother, Nomsa, was sitting in the front row of the gallery at Saint Stithians Chapel on the cold winter's afternoon, wrapped in a black coat and wearing a traditional black and white doek.

Mdunana's school friend says today is a sad day - and that she never imagined that she would have to speak at her memorial service at such a young age.

“There’s nothing as terrible as what’s happening today, to see each other in this moment. It’s a very sad thing that – we as friends – are coming to terms with,” one speaker said.

Family friend and neighbour Mamma Mokaba said Mdunana was the perfect child all the parents in the neigbourhood were fond of.

“You were an ambitious young person who considered herself a global citizen and a student.”

All of those who shared fond memories of Mdunana said she lived a rich and full live and never wasted her time; leaving footprints in many people's hearts across the world.

