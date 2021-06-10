Eskom warns of more blackouts in winter; stage 3 power cuts set for Thursday

There's no end in sight to the nation's overall power crisis with the utility warning supply will be constrained for the foreseeable future.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned South Africans to brace for more power cuts throughout the winter.

On Wednesday, the utility upped the rolling blackouts to stage 4, citing further breakdowns and a need to preserve emergency generation capacity.

South Africans have vented to Eyewitness News about their frustrations, amid the prospect of colder dark nights to come.

It seems like every day brings more regrets and another apology from Eskom. For millions, these regular power alerts mean chaos to their plans and for some South Africans, “sorry” is starting to wear thin.

“If ever they’re sorry they could have come up with another plan,” said a frustrated resident.

“We understand that load shedding needs to happen, we have made peace with that, but I think we are being taken for a ride,” another one said.

“My disposition as a citizen towards Eskom is just on a downslide.”

“Honestly I think they were inconsiderate, I don't know what the case may be but it doesn't sound like they're sorry,” another anxious South African said.

And whilst Eskom said the stage 4 blackouts from Wednesday were temporary, there's no end in sight to the nation's overall power crisis with the utility warning supply will be constrained for the foreseeable future.

NO AVOIDING STAGE 3 POWER CUTS

Eskom said that there was no avoiding stage 3 power cuts that was expected to kick in at 8am on Thursday morning.

The utility said that technicians were focusing on replenishing emergency generation reserves.

It said that these were needed to ensure that the utility could respond adequately to emergencies.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the stage 3 blackouts would last at least until 10pm on Thursday night.

"From Thursday at 10pm we will go back to stage 2 until Sunday night at 10pm," he said.

#POWERALERT3



Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 3 from 08:00 until 22:00 on Thursday, after which it will

revert to Stage 2 as previously communicated pic.twitter.com/1KTj9nGAC1 Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 9, 2021

