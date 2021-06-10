EFF gives Minister Motshekga 7 days to close schools or else...

EFF leader Julius Malema’s threat comes as South Africa finds itself in the grips of a third wave of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has given Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga seven days to shut down schools over fears of rising COVID-19 cases amongst learners or it will take matters into its own hands.

During a media briefing at the party’s offices on Thursday afternoon, its leader Julius Malema questioned the whereabouts of Motshekga, claiming she had been absent from key events including the release of matric results.

Motshekga – who was present during the announcement in February - had contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the year.

The EFF leader also alluded to the minister being down with cancer, but she is on the job and is expected to visit and inspect schools in Limpopo on Friday.

Malema’s threat comes as South Africa finds itself in the grips of a third wave of the pandemic.

“Schools must close, and they must close with immediate effect because our children are going to die. We give the minister seven days to close schools, failure to do so, we’ll have to close schools ourselves as the EFF.”

Using his own experience with his children, the EFF’s commander in chief said all three had been turned back from schooling due to their own classmates contracting the virus.

Malema also called on private schools to lead in the calling off learning – saying children had become recent victims of the pandemic and that the EFF would not allow them to die on its watch.

