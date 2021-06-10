Duarte: ANC NWC not fighting with MKMVA or Maphatsoe

African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said instead that the NWC just wanted to assert a 2017 conference resolution to unite MK factions and to prioritise the welfare of its former combatants.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the national working committee (NWC) was not fighting with the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association or its leader, Kebby Maphatsoe.

She said instead that the NWC just wanted to assert a 2017 conference resolution to unite MK factions and to prioritise the welfare of its former combatants.

Duarte, in conversation with Eyewitness News following Monday’s NWC, said that Maphatsoe reacted aggressively at hearing that the ANC wanted the MKMVA and the MK Council to consider disbanding.

Attempts to hold a united conference for the two have failed to succeed, with COVID-19 being one of the factors attributed to the halting of processes last year.

She said that a preparatory committee had since been appointed to take members of the ANC’s liberation army to conference.

"This is not a challenge to Kebby Maphatsoe as an individual and it is certainly not about him, it is about the unity of the MKMVA, whose sole task it should be to look after the interests of the uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans and to be quite frank, this just hasn't happened," Duarte said.

