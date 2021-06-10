Dept probes claims of discrimination against LGBTI+ pupils at DF Malan school

The pupils at DF Malan High School wanted to celebrate the start of International Pride Month during break time but were apparently threatened and intimidated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Education is on Thursday investigating allegations of discrimination against LGBTQI+ learners at DF Malan High School in Bellville.

When they reported the matter to the principal, they were apparently told any further meetings were prohibited.

MEC Debbie Schafer said she was deeply concerned.

"Such behaviour has absolutely no place in our schools. An investigation by the district is currently under way to establish the full facts of the matter, and we await the outcome thereof."

