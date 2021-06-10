CTICC to be used as mass vaccination centre

Premier Alan Winde said that the CTICC would be the first of at least three major vaccination centres in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - First it was used as a field hospital when coronavirus cases started rising more than a year ago, now the Cape Town International Convention Centre will be used as a mass vaccination site.

The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town have agreed with the management of the centre that it should start offering jabs when more vaccine doses become available.

It's hoped that once this happens and the paperwork is signed, people can start lining up for their shots in three to four weeks time.

