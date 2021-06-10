Go

CAS cuts Ajax keeper Onana's doping ban to nine months

In a statement CAS said it had "partially upheld the appeal and reduced the period" meaning his ban, which began on February 4, now ends on November 3 this year.

In this file photograph taken on November 3, 2020, Ajax's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana looks on during the UEFA Champions League football match FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Amsterdam at MCH Arena in Herning. Picture: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP.
one hour ago

LAUSANNE - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday reduced on appeal Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's year-long doping ban to nine months.

Traces of the banned diuretic Furosemide were found in the urine of the 25-year-old Cameroon international on October 30 during an unannounced check-up, but Ajax claimed that Onana felt ill and accidentally took his wife's medicine.

"In coming to its decision, the CAS Panel also found that no 'significant fault' could be attributed to Andre Onana who had ingested medication destined for another person in error," the statement continued.

