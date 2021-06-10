Bail hearing date in Nafiz Modack case expected to be finalised next week

Modack, his alleged associate, Ricardo Morgan, and bogus private investigator Zane Kilian have been charged with the murder of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear.

CAPE TOWN - A date for the bail hearing of alleged Cape Town crime boss Nafiz Modack and four co-accused is expected to be set next week.

The men, who also face a slew of other charges, appeared before the Blue Downs Regional Court on Wednesday.

Modack has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering and the unlawful interception of communication.

The alleged mastermind of an illegal enterprise also faces a long list of charges for under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

His co-accused, Kilian, pinged slain detective Charl Kinnear's cellphone until the day of his assassination.

Kinnear’s wife, defence attorney William Booth and the now sacked head of detectives, Jeremy Vearey, were also on the ping list.

Another accused, not charged in connection with Kinnear's murder, Jacques Cronje, faces charges of extortion, money laundering and kidnapping.

Anti-gang unit sergeant, Ashley Tabisher, is also in the dock for allegedly agreeing to share information with Modack in exchange for cash and a cellphone.

The matter will be back in court on Monday.

