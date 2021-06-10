Authorities say residents can flatten the curve as WC enters COVID third wave

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday said the province was now seeing a daily average of 430 new infections.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has officially entered a COVID-19 third wave, but authorities maintain residents can still help flatten the curve.

The province now has close to 6,000 active cases and over 1,000 people are in hospital.

Hospital admissions are also up to 52 a day.

In Cape Town, cases have increased by 30% week-on-week, and in rural areas there's been a rise of 32%.

“We currently have over 5,800 active cases, that has increased by more than 1,400 from last week. So, we officially announcing that we are entering the 3rd wave in the Western Cape, because of this acceleration over the last 10 days.”

Cloete said there was a lot of pressure on healthcare workers, who had to provide normal services, to deal with COVID and administer vaccines.

However, he said the health system would be scaled up and more staff would be brought on board.

