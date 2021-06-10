ANC employees to picket over non-payment of salaries next week

The ANC has been experiencing repeated challenges of late salary payments for several months now. Workers are expected to picket at Luthuli House and all provincial and regional offices.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated African National Congress (ANC) employees are planning to take to the streets next week over non-payment of salaries.

The party confirmed that it had received a strike notice in accordance with labour relations of the planned industrial action.

READ MORE: African National Congress fails to pay employees again

The ANC has been experiencing repeated challenges of late salary payments for several months now.

Workers are expected to picket at Luthuli House and all provincial and regional offices.

In a statement, the ANC said that although it had informed staff that it was attending to the cash flow problems, the feeling of grievance around worker's conditions of employment had reached a critical point.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.