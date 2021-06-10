AIC adds to calls for municipal elections to be postponed

Both the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have made similar pleas on the basis of safety fears in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Independent Congress (AIC) has added its voice to calls for this year's local government elections to be postponed.

The Independent Electoral Commission acknowledged that this election would be a precarious balancing act and the most complex poll it has ever had to pull off. Nevertheless, officials believed that they were ready to deliver credible elections.

But the AIC's Margaret Arnolds believed that the IEC was being irresponsible.

“We are saying they should be postponed, not indefinitely, we say postpone them until we know everybody is able to go and cast their vote. We are not saying 2024,” Arnolds said.

