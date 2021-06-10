91k COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered as 8,881 new infections recorded in SA

In the same 24-hour cycle, 57,310 deaths have been recorded after 127 fatalities were reported.

JOHANNESBURG - Over the past 24 hours, 8,881 new cases of COVID-19 have been added to the country's infection caseload, taking the total number of positive tests to over 1,712,000.

South Africa's recovery rate is at 92.8%, translating to a total of at least 1,589,000 recoveries so far.

The Health Department has vaccinated 91,541 people over the last 24 hours, taking the total to more than 1,525,000 for both the elderly who are 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

