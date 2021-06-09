Weather Watch: Thundershowers for WC on Thursday, warm weather for KZN
Western Cape residents are urged to carry their umbrellas to work on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - As we move closer to the weekend, Western Cape residents should expect cold thundershowers on Thursday.
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 18°C while Worcester’s temperatures will peak at only 17°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/nl1X3rPVd2SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2021
GAUTENG:
Most parts of the province can expect temperatures to peak at around 20°C, including Johannesburg and Vereeniging.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/c5BmjuobxwSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Clear skies for Durban and Richard’s Bay. Temperatures are expected to peak at 26°C and 28°C respectively.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/RL4pOWvaZiSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2021
