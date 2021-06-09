Go

Weather Watch: Thundershowers for WC on Thursday, warm weather for KZN

Western Cape residents are urged to carry their umbrellas to work on Thursday.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As we move closer to the weekend, Western Cape residents should expect cold thundershowers on Thursday.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 18°C while Worcester’s temperatures will peak at only 17°C.

GAUTENG:
Most parts of the province can expect temperatures to peak at around 20°C, including Johannesburg and Vereeniging.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Clear skies for Durban and Richard’s Bay. Temperatures are expected to peak at 26°C and 28°C respectively.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA