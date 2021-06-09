WC Premier Winde requests special provincial funeral for Surtie-Richards

She passed away on Monday in Cape Town. The beloved actor forged her career on TV, the big screen and on stage over more than three decades.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has requested a special provincial funeral for the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

"I wish to also use this opportunity to thank her family for giving her to us as a nation and we as a nation have really lost a giant. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult time and look forward to a positive response from the president."

