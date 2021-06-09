WC ropes in 267 UWC nursing students to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

These students have received additional training from the provincial health department on how to inoculate people.

CAPE TOWN - Two hundred and sixty-seven final-year nursing students from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) will help administer COVID-19 vaccines in the province.

These students have received additional training from the provincial health department on how to inoculate people.

Officials said that this was a major boost as the province’s phase 2 vaccination drive would be scaled up in the coming weeks.

Premier Alan Winde said that the students' support was much needed.

"We are certain that this is going to help as we get more vaccines into the system and our ability to really ramp up the number of vaccines per day that we are able to pass on to our citizens," the premier said.

The campus on Tuesday also opened an onsite COVID-19 vaccination centre, which was reserved for staff and students.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.